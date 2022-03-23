Eriksen, recovered from covid-19, could return to Denmark on Saturday

Recovered from covid-19, Christian Eriksen will be able to return to training on Thursday with Denmark and could sign his big return with the Denmark jersey on Saturday, coach Kasper Hjulmand announced on Wednesday.

Nine months after his cardiac arrest in the middle of the European Championship, which required the introduction of a cardiac regulator, Eriksen was called up last week for two friendly matches, Saturday against Holland, and Tuesday against Serbia in Copenhagen.

A positive test for covid threatened to delay his return.

“Most likely, I will start as a substitute against Holland, and then we will see how it goes in Amsterdam. But he will be 100% available to return home” against Serbia, said Kasper Hjulmand during a press conference with the Danish media.

Eriksen, who is currently playing for English Brentford in the Premier League, will join the Danish national team, currently concentrated in Spain, on Wednesday, and could coach on Thursday, the federation confirmed to AFP.

“We need to talk about what he has been able to do with Brentford, where he started training again on Sunday. Before that, he lost training for four days. So we'll see what he's been able to do,” said Hjulmand.

The 30-year-old Danish player has been living with an internal defibrillator since the heart accident that occurred on June 12 against Finland, in the European Championship.

That day, he was unconscious on the grass for long minutes, with the shocked eyes of his teammates, the stadium and millions of viewers, before regaining consciousness after an emergency rescue.

Eriksen (109 matches for the national team, 36 goals) returns to the Danish team, which shone in his honor during the European Championship (eliminated in the semifinals) and qualified for the 2022 World Cup, which will take place in Qatar at the end of the year.

