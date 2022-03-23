English players will speak out against Qatar

London, 23 Mar The players of the English national team will speak out against the problems facing Qatar, the country that will host the next World Cup, as explained by captain Harry Kane. The Tottenham Hotspur player confirmed that the players of the national team had a meeting this week to decide how they can highlight the problems that exist in that country and how they can help to solve them. “We players don't choose where the World Cup is played,” Kane said at a press conference. “What can be done is to focus on the important issues that would not be discussed if the World Cup were not held there,” he added. “We have to try to help as much as possible to understand what the situation is like and what problems there are. We are not experts in this area, but, as always, we have to try to help in any way we can. Use our platform to do what we can,” he stressed. “From what I understand, there has been progress in the country. What I hope is that when the World Cup is held, we can focus on the country and solve the problems that have existed for so long,” added Kane. The striker also explained that he will talk to other players on his team and that they will try to have a unified movement among the players. CHIEF msg/ism