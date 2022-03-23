Dominicans Soto, Devers and Guerrero Jr. agree wages with their teams

Copywriting Deportes, 22 Mar Dominican players Juan Soto, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Rafael Devers have reached agreements with their teams this Tuesday for the next major league season, thus avoiding wage arbitration. The largest amount among the three players will be received by Washington Nationals outfielder Juan Soto, who the team pledged to pay $17.1 million for the campaign that starts next month's 14th, according to MLB.com. Last year Soto hit an average of .311, with 29 home runs and 95 RBIs, and finished second in the votes for the National League Most Valuable Player award. Devers, for his part, will receive $11.2 million for defending the Boston Red Sox jersey again, which he led to the postseason last year. The 24-year-old third baseman, who comes from attending his first All-Star Game and winning his first Silver Bat, hit an average of .279, with a personal record of 38 homers and 113 RBIs in the 2021 campaign. Guerrero Jr., who showed the awakening of his bat in the majors last calendar, will charge 7.9 million for destroying the MLB pitch in the 2022 season with the Toronto Azulejos. The son of former major league Vladimir Guerrero, put the best statistics of his young career in the last contest when he accumulated an average of .311 with 48 home runs and 111 RBIs, which led him to be second in the votes for the Most Valuable Player award in the American League. CHIEF hr/rsl/car