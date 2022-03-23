De Tomás dreams of the World Cup: “It would be the greatest achievement of my career”

Las Rozas (Madrid), 23 Mar Raúl de Tomás, Espanyol international striker, has a challenge, winning a place among the chosen ones who will represent the Spanish team in the Qatar World Cup that will be held next November, which he assured would be “the greatest achievement” of his career. “Being in a World Cup would be the greatest achievement for me in my sports career and in my personal life. In case it doesn't happen, I will be supporting and encouraging the national team as I have always done,” he said in an interview with 'The Sports Club'. De Tomás acknowledges that playing in a club like Espanyol can hurt him to win the place. “In a way it can hurt, because in the end the leading teams have more competitions, more matches and more opportunities to score. Yes, it can influence, but I have to adapt to what I have and that is how I managed to be in the national team with Espanyol”. After his first experience as an absolute international, the striker is grateful to coach Luis Enrique Martínez and “to his entire coaching staff”, for the confidence in a second call in which he will try to score his first goals in the friendlies against Albania and Iceland. In fact, the first of the matches is played in Barcelona, at the Espanyol stadium, where Raúl de Tomás is proud to lead the club's project. “I'm a winner, I like big challenges and it's a privilege for me to be an icon in this club. My goal is to improve every day and help the club grow for the future.” Before reaching the best moments of his career, De Tomás had to overcome others of which he does not have a good memory. “My worst moment was at Benfica, it was six months very intense in the negative. And my best moment is several, when I was at Rayo Vallecano, in the Real Madrid academy, now at Espanyol. I'm staying with the present.” The striker revealed two practices that have helped him improve as a professional. “Boxing gives you different things than meditation gives you. With boxing I have that liberation so that I can let go of the tension you may have from day to day and meditation totally calms you down and also serves to pause the stress that we all have in our heads”. CHIEF mm/ea