COVID-19: Nuevo León discusses eliminating mandatory use of face coverings for any space

The Governor of Nuevo León, Samuel García Sepúlveda, announced that his administration is considering the option of declaring as optional the use of masks in any space (whether open or closed).

Given the drop in cases of COVID-19, on March 13, the eradication of the mandatory use of masks for outdoor enclosures came into effect - announced on March 10 by the president emecista -, making the entity the first in the Mexican Republic to implement that mandate.

Thus, a little more than a week later, the governor reported that he instructed the State Ministry of Health to propose to the Committee to extend the measure to other spaces “by virtue of the very positive results” recorded.

“Today I ask Dr. Alma to (...) propose to the committee what more we can go forward; what else can we cover; what spaces or places we can expand,” she said at a press conference on March 22.

Samuel García clarified that the proposal will be submitted to the analysis of a health committee and another of experts whose verdict, once approved, will be the one that will stand for the analysis of its application within the Government: “It does not depend on Samuel,” he stressed.

For the first time in the entire pandemic, on March 21, the 32 states of the Mexican Republic entered the epidemiological green traffic light (low risk) of COVID-19, which will be valid until next April 03.

This would confirm the end of the “fourth wave” of infections recorded at the beginning of 2022 and characterized by the predominance of the Ómicron variant. Hence, several entities determined the total return to activities, as well as the optional use of face coverings, as was the case in Nuevo León and Quintana Roo.

The second entity to eliminate the mandatory use of masks in open spaces was Quintana Roo: “I know you share with me the satisfaction of having reached this stage and we are faced with a new scenario that for a long time seemed distant,” said Governor Carlos Joaquín González.

He explained that it will not be mandatory to use it when exercising in open spaces (such as on the beach or on the street), but not on board public transport or in closed places such as offices, supermarkets, banks and in places with crowds, such as tianguis and markets.

Even so, the Governor clarified that the decree is temporary and its validity will depend on the progress and behavior of COVID-19 in the coming weeks, with special attention to the Easter season.

According to the latest report by the Ministry of Health (SSA), in the last 24 hours Mexico recorded 15 new deaths and 671 infections from the coronavirus, increasing the cumulative figure to 5,635,500 positive cases and 322,107 deaths.

On March 22, Hugo López-Gatell, Undersecretary of Health, reported that Mexico has already had “seven consecutive weeks of reducing the epidemic” and said that “it is already a very sustained trend” and will surely reach “minimum levels of this epidemic”, following the fourth wave of infections.

