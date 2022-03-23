Coldplay takes Dominican audiences to the stratosphere

Maria Montecelos Santo Domingo, 23 Mar The British band Coldplay took Dominican audiences to the stratosphere with the concert they gave this Tuesday in Santo Domingo as part of their “Music of the Spheres” tour, a show that offers much more than music. A colourful staging, with projections, laser lights, pyrotechnics, flares and confetti provided the spectators with endless stimuli parallel to the performance of Chris Martin and his own, who kicked off the concert with the theme that gives the title of this tour, full of messages in favor of caring for the environment. The Olympic Stadium in the Dominican capital was a small universe full of stars, suggested by the LED bracelets worn by the attendees and that changed their tone to the beat of hits from different eras of the group, such as “Viva la vida”, “Higher Power”, “Yellow” or “Clocks”. Martin sweated the shirt, as devoted to the public as the public to him. If the vocalist asked the audience to raise their hands, raise them, if they asked them to jump, they jumped, and if they asked them to give up their cell phones at least for one song, the audience, obedient, kept them. He also endeavored to address the competition in Spanish until the group left the stage, at which point the auditorium, chanting the most played oh, oh, oh in history (“Viva la vida”), made the band reappear to please fans with several encores, but not in the expected place. Awaiting the main stage and the satellite structure linked to it by a catwalk where Martin traveled more than a model in a Fashion Week, it took some time for the attendees to realize that the leader of the band was in another unexpected place. In a third structure of small dimensions, and after asking (this time in English) that the audience send their energy to a world that is going through a difficult time, he surprised the audience with some verses of Juan Luis Guerra's song “Bachata rosa”, which he performed accompanied only by an acoustic guitar. The song “Biutyful”, played as a duet with a puppet, put an end (this time it does) to about two hours of positive energy and some Martian moments, in what was Coldplay's first performance in the Dominican Republic. It was also their first “carbon neutral” concert in the Caribbean, as the band demanded that the organizers recycle the waste of plastics, cardboard or other materials generated during their performance. In fact, the band does everything possible to minimize polluting emissions on this tour, which began on March 18 in Costa Rica, and which will take it to Mexico, the United States, Germany, Poland, France, Belgium, Scotland, England and Brazil. mmv/lml (photo)