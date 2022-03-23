Chiclayo: boy is brutally beaten in the street by his uncle and neighbors do nothing to defend him

A child under the age of five received a savage assault by who is his uncle Maximo. The incident that occurred on a street in the Caserío La Cría de Patapó in Chiclayo was recorded on video, which generated a series of negative comments on social networks.

First the sturdy man slaps the youngest. And not happy with that, he picks him up and hits him in the back again. The boy runs so that he does not reach him and the subject returns to his friends, where he is supposedly drinking alcohol. It is striking that the neighbors never demand the aggressor for his actions.

What I got to see is that he slapped him. I didn't get to see what he threw in her face,” said one of the neighbors.

Representatives of the Ombudsman's Office arrived at the Patapó district police station and said that the perpetrator has a criminal record. Mariela Carrillo, Commissioner of the Ombudsman's Office, told América TV that they were able to confirm that “the proceedings are being carried out, as well as communication with the Public Prosecutor's Office and the Court.” The entity requested that the minutes of the case be sent to the Family Court of Lambayeque.

Neighbors pointed out that the fact is entirely the responsibility of the parents. “The baby is with the red face from the slap. As we are neighbors, we just watch and we can't get in because his mother is there,” said one of the witnesses.

It was learned that the child's mother is in Lima and the one who made the complaint is the father, who indicated that the aggressor is his first cousin.

MIMP IS PRONOUNCED

The Ministry of Women and Vulnerable Populations gave an account of the fact. In a statement on social networks, they condemned the serious acts of violence against a five-year-old boy in Chiclayo. “Our team at the Special Protection Unit (UPE) has been providing you with care and protection in a safe environment. We will guarantee the full exercise of their rights,” they argue.

They also called for not being indifferent to violence. The protection of children and adolescents must be guaranteed by all, especially their family environment.

“If you know that a minor is a victim of violence or their welfare is in danger, report it immediately to toll-free 1810 or Line 100, available 24 hours a day every day,” they say.

CASES OF ASSAULT

A total of 2,094 cases of violence against children and adolescents, as well as other forms of physical, verbal and psychological aggression, were dealt with by the multidisciplinary team of the Child and Adolescent Abuse in Health (Mamis) Module of the Cayetano Heredia Hospital, reported the Ministry of Health (Minsa).

The director of the health institution, Aida Palacios Ramírez, said that it has been possible to ensure the well-being of minors who are victims of abuse through emotional and psychological support.

Palacios explained that the most common assaults addressed in the program are sexual, psychological, personal violence (suicide attempt), family violence and negligent abuse (neglect).

There is a high percentage of violence against children aged 0-11 years, followed by violence against women in its different forms.

KEEP READING: