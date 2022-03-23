Belarusian opposition calls for more sanctions against President Lukashenko

A prominent Belarusian opposition figure in exile on Wednesday urged Western countries to tighten sanctions against President Alexander Lukashenko and his regime for supporting the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Lukashenko has supported the invasion by Russian forces Vladimir Putin by allowing him to launch attacks from Belarusian territory.

Although it has faced increasingly harsh sanctions since it violently suppressed protests in Belarus following the 2020 elections, denounced as fraudulent, its detractors are calling for more.

“Lukashenko deserves much more global reproach than he has received,” wrote Pavel Latushko, a prominent Belarusian dissident based in Poland, in The New European newspaper.

“It may be Putin's pawn. But he is also a major player in this horror show, and it is time for the West to realize it and act on it. Both monsters must be held accountable,” he added.

Latushko, who fled repression in his country, has written an open letter to world leaders urging them to replicate in Belarus the sanctions recently imposed on Russia.

He also wants the international community to consider including Lukashenko in any indictment of war crimes in Ukraine, noting that dissidents have also been accumulating evidence of his brutal repression within his country.

jj-acc/mb