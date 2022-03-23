Battle of humanitarian resolutions at the UN between Russia and Western countries

United Nations, 23 Mar The UN General Assembly today kicked off an extraordinary session to discuss and vote on a “humanitarian resolution” to the war in Ukraine, a text that Russia called “anti-Russian” and prompted it to submit an alternative one to the Security Council on Wednesday. The diplomatic rifirrafe has been going on for a week now, after France and Mexico announced a resolution on humanitarian issues in the Security Council and Russia sought to counter it by submitting its own, before which the first two countries transferred their resolution to the Assembly. Russia's resolution does not state that the humanitarian catastrophe in Ukraine was caused by the invasion of the Russian army, nor does it clearly define the aggressor and the attacked person, as Western countries have denounced. The representative of Ukraine, Sergiy Kyslytsya, told the Assembly today that the UN should not be a group of “spectator nations that blur responsibility, trivialize murder and make the murderer anonymous.” “We don't fall victim to Stockholm syndrome,” he said, “while sipping coffee with a serial killer (in the UN salons), do we?” , said the Ukrainian, thus calling on the responsibility of countries to support a resolution that is sponsored by “dozens of countries,” he said. After the Ukrainian ambassador Vasili Nebenzia spoke, who inscribed the French-Mexican resolution as “a politicized, anti-Russian action, within a supposedly humanitarian context”, but warned that this resolution “will complicate the search for a solution in Ukraine, since it will toughen positions that are not realistic (from Government of Kiev) nor do they respond to needs”. Nebenzia reiterated that his country is going to present its own resolution in the Security Council this afternoon, but he also praised the initiative of South Africa, which in the same General Assembly will present another resolution also called “humanitarian” whose text will mitigate criticism of Russia, so much so that Nebenzia described the South African initiative as “very close” to the Russian one. The practical simultaneity of three resolutions, which directly affects the credibility of the UN, has once again highlighted not only the differences in the narrative of the war, but also in the relationship of forces on the international scene. Countries such as Brazil or Thailand, which took the floor today in the Assembly, have tried to be equidistant and, while condemning the crimes committed in the war, the Brazilian mission criticized the imposition of sanctions on Russia, while the Thai mission warned of the “politicization” that is polluting the work of the UN. In any case, none of the three resolutions has any intention of translating into practical action: that of the Council, because it does not have sufficient support and is rejected by several countries with veto power, and those of the Assembly, because it is a body without executive power, merely declarative.