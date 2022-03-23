Banda Cuisillos suffered a huge road accident that almost proved fatal

The members of the Cuisillos gang suffered a dramatic car accident aboard their Tour Bus as they traveled along the Arizona highway, in the United States, to travel to a performance.

The musicians got a big scare when their bus suffered a mishap when in the middle of nowhere, Cuisillos's vehicle got out of the road lane and skidded to the side, which could mean a serious accident.

It all happened when a tire thundered abruptly, causing them to lose control of the bus they were riding on. It was thanks to the driver's skill that the bus did not tip over because it was traveling at a considerable speed. This was announced by the company representing them AB Music in a statement:

“It was the hard work that the band Cuisillos has been carrying out week after week and finishing their performances with great success in California, they were heading towards their next performances on the east coast.

When they surprisingly got a tremendous scare to have an accident in the middle of the road in the middle of nowhere on location in the state of Arizona. It all happened when a tire of the Tour Bus on which they always ride thundered, causing them to lose control of the bus, until little by little the bus stopped by itself and they were about to turn around.