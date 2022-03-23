At least six minors die in school bus accident in Colombia

Six minors died and nearly twenty were injured on Tuesday after the school bus carrying them fell into an abyss in northeastern Colombia, according to a regional authority.

“Unfortunately I have to confirm (the) school bus accident on the Laguna de Ortices-San Andrés highway, where 6 minors died and there are more than 15 injured,” Mauricio Aguilar, governor of the Santander department, where the municipality of San Andrés is located, reported on Twitter.

The students left a rural school and were heading back to the head of the town, when the vehicle rolled into the abyss, added the mayor of San Andrés, José Rosember Rojas, without giving details on the causes of the accident.

“The children left school and just this week the bus started with the routes to leave them at home, when this sinister road occurred,” Rojas told RCN Radio.

Images released by the press show the bus in a wooded area with its roof detached and several chairs destroyed. A video shows dozens of people heading towards the cliff where the bus fell.

“We are requesting (...) a helicopter from the National Army in order to bring several minors with serious injuries to the city of Bucaramanga,” the coordinator of the state-owned Risk Management Unit for Santander, César García, told Caracol Radio.

Traffic accidents are one of the leading causes of death in Colombia, with more than 7,200 people dying during 2021, in a country of 50 million inhabitants.

