At least one deceased and unquantified damage leave rains in Paraguay

Asunción, 23 Mar At least one person deceased and considerable material damage caused the rains that fell in recent hours in Paraguay, the affected and authorities reported. Torrential rains with strong winds hit different areas of the country, especially Asunción, which on Tuesday night experienced floods in the middle of a gale. Homes, schools and health care centers were left homeless due to strong winds in several locations, where waterlogged streets were still reported on Wednesday. In the regional penitentiary in the department of San Pedro, part of the roof fell in a ward and other damage was reported. A source from the National Emergency Secretariat (SEN) told Efe, without specifying details, that they received reports of damage from the departments of San Pedro, Concepción and Central. The acting minister of the SEN, Miguel Kurita, lamented in statements to ABC that the most vulnerable families suffer the “most harm”. Kurita described as the “biggest problem” the streams of water that formed as a result of the storm. Local media indicated that a 34-year-old man died in the city of San Lorenzo, Central Department, after being hit by one of the walls of his collapsed home. In the midst of the emergency experienced on Tuesday in Asunción, dozens of peasants who had arrived in the capital to participate in a march called for tomorrow took refuge in the Central Railway Station, now converted into a museum. The Department of Meteorology and Hydrology revealed that a “storm system” affected the center, south and east of the eastern region of the country, where Asunción is located. According to that entity, the intense rainfall caused that in approximately 20 minutes “more than 50 millimeters” of water accumulated in some cities in the Central Department. The measurement in the town of San Lorenzo, located in Central, revealed that 80 millimeters of rain fell within an hour. “That overflows any street or channel on which (water) has to circulate,” the deputy director of Meteorology, Eduardo Mingo, told ABC. CHIEF lb/ya (photo)