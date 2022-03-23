Armed groups have been blocking the road from Cucuta to the Caribbean Coast since Thursday

Since Thursday of last week, on the road connecting Norte de Santander and the Caribbean Coast, freight transport drivers have had to endure harassment from illegal armed groups that set up roadblocks in the area and under threat they pass through their tractomules to intermittently block the vehicular corridor at the height of the municipality of Sardinata.

The first incident was reported on Thursday last week in the same Ministry of Defense, where they indicated that they prevented a subversive action that, apparently, was carried out by the PLA (People's Liberation Army) in that area.

“The Army neutralized terrorist action in Sardinata that members, apparently of the EPL, intended to carry out against the community and troops. The area was secured, and operations continue to develop,” they reported through the official Twitter account.

Two days later, through social networks, some inhabitants of the area again reported the presence of armed groups that again blocked the road with cargo vehicles crossed in the same area of Santander.

And on Tuesday afternoon, an unidentified armed group crossed tractomules on the road, in the sectors of La Chacona and La Avalancha, in Sardinata.

On the Caracol radio station they consulted with the affected drivers who insured gunmen burned tires and threatened them to abandon the cars.

At that station they also spoke with the mayor of Sardinata, Hermidez Moncada, where they indicated that blockades were becoming constant in that area of Norte de Santander, which is already beginning to affect agricultural producers in order to market what they grow.

“We could say that for the last few weeks we have been under siege, so to speak, because these people make sporadic appearances and a few days ago the Army discharged one of the alleged subversives in the place of the virgin, he was puncturing the tires of the dump trucks and was painting signs alluding to a group armed, right now we have a very great tension because of this situation,” he said.





Education crisis in Norte de Santander

Meanwhile, protests have been reported in the Catatumbo region by students from public schools calling for more teachers to replace those who have requested their transfers from that area of the country for the new school year.

“Please pay attention to us. We already did the due procedure, we already sent letters, they have us on the waiting list, we already put guardianships and nothing either. We have the right to education, we have the right to teachers,” some students said during the protests that took place earlier this month.

The Ministry of Education of Norte de Santander confirmed that the number of missing teachers in the department is 400, affecting more than 160,000 students.

There are several reasons why so many teachers are lacking to meet the needs of the children of this department, especially in the Catatumbo region, but the main one would be security.

Several organized armed groups operate in Norte de Santander, an oil sector adjacent to the Venezuelan border: dissidents from the FARC, Eln, Gulf Clan, EPL and other organizations associated with smuggling and drug trafficking, which are a serious security problem.





