Aguirre will travel to Spain on Wednesday to be presented by Mallorca

Mexico City, Mar 22 Javier Aguirre will travel to Spain this Wednesday to be presented in the coming days as the new coach of Mallorca, reported on Tuesday the television channel TUDN, one of the most important in Mexico. The 63-year-old Mexican coach will be the substitute for Spaniard Luis García Plaza, who was fired for sending the vermilions to 18th place in the qualification in the 2021/2022 LaLiga season, in the relegation zone. Aguirre, a former strategist for Atletico Madrid, must use his ability to manage locker rooms and prevent Mallorca from returning just one year after their promotion to the Iberian second division. Mallorca have six defeats in a row against Betis, Valencia, Real Sociedad, Celta de Vigo, Real Madrid and Espanyol, and have not won a match since February 15 when they defeated Athletic Bilbao 3-2. In addition, the island team is the second team in LaLiga with the most goals allowed with 49, behind only the last finisher, Levante, who has 58. Javier Aguirre was dismissed on February 26 as coach of the Mexican Rayados de Monterrey, which he gave them the title of the Concacaf Champions League last year. However, the 'Vasco' failed in the goal of reaching the Club World Cup final held in early February in which he placed fifth and was unable to win a league trophy in three tournaments under the command of Monterrey, the most valuable squad in Mexico. At Mallorca, Aguirre will lead a group in which names such as Spanish goalkeeper Reina and Japanese winger Takefusa Kubo stand out.