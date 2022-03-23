A month after the start of the war in Ukraine, the world economy is still in the middle of a storm

One month after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the world economy is living up to the pace of the conflict and its consequences, from rising commodity prices to the risk of collateral effects of sanctions on Russia.

These are some of the consequences of a geopolitical earthquake that turned into an economic earthquake.

- Raw materials skyrocket

The conflict has triggered commodity prices, starting with oil.

The North Sea barrel of Brent was worth $90 in February and reached 139.13 on March 7, the highest level since the 2008 financial crisis. Since then it has remained very volatile.

The rise is noticeable at gas stations, forcing many countries to take measures, such as tax cuts in Sweden or price caps in Hungary.

Unlike the United States, the European Union, severely limited by its dependence on Moscow, decided for the time being not to impose an embargo on Russian hydrocarbons, although it wants to become independent from Russian energy by 2027.

In the wake of energy prices, metals produced in Russia, such as nickel or aluminum, have also skyrocketed to unprecedented levels, leading to higher production costs.

Breakdowns in supply chains have also returned, especially in the automotive industry, as was the case with the covid-19 pandemic.

- Threats to food security

“War in Ukraine means hunger in Africa,” the International Monetary Fund (IMF) warned and the UN warned of a “hurricane of famines.”

The current conflict involves two agricultural superpowers, Russia and Ukraine, which account for 30% of world wheat exports, so the rise in grain and oil prices was immediate.

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) warns that, if the war continues, an additional 8-13 million people could suffer from malnutrition worldwide.

At the moment no ship is leaving Ukraine and spring sowing could be between 25% and 40% lower than usual.

Although the United States, India and Europe could replace some of the wheat that will be missing, the situation is more complex for sunflower oil and corn, of which Ukraine was the world's first and fourth largest exporter, respectively.

- Fever in the markets and fear of a Russian default

The year 2022 began with business results that predicted an economic recovery after covid-19. However, the war plunged the markets into a feverish state.

In Russia, Western sanctions have paralyzed part of the banking and financial system and caused the ruble to fall to 177 roubles per dollar on 7 March, compared to 75 per dollar in early February.

In addition, 300 billion dollars of Russian reserves abroad were frozen.

These measures made us fear a Russian default for the first time since 1998, which ultimately did not occur. The Moscow stock exchange was closed for almost three weeks and partially reopened on Monday.

- The Western Business Dilemma

Hundreds of Western companies have announced their withdrawal or at least the freezing of their activities in Russia, voluntarily or involuntarily, either because of fear of sanctions, public opinion or political pressure.

Large companies such as the British oil company BP, Ikea, McDonald's and Coca-Cola decided to freeze their activities in Russia.

Others, on the other hand, decided to continue their activity arguing that they could not abandon their employees or deprive the population of commodities.

- Stopping economic growth

The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) expects a one-point reduction in global economic growth due to the impact of the war and the IMF plans to lower its forecast, currently from 4.4 per cent by 2022.

On March 18, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), the IMF and the World Bank said they were “deeply concerned” about “the slowdown in growth, disruptions to trade” and a particularly serious impact on “the poorest and most vulnerable.”

