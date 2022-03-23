71% of murders of women in Guatemala go unpunished

Guatemala City, 22 Mar Guatemala has recorded 2,168 femicides since 2008 and 71 per cent of them remain in impunity, according to a report released on Tuesday by a non-governmental organization. The Center for Economic Research (CIEN) presented the figures at a virtual press conference in which it further noted that femicides accounted for 16% of total murders in Guatemala during 2021. The analysis of the non-governmental organization was carried out by the entity's investigator Corinne Dedik, who recalled that the crime of femicide was legally established by Guatemala in 2008 and since then there have been 2,168 cases of murders of women or femicides. Dedik also specified that in the same period 630 men were convicted of the crime of femicide, which is equivalent to 29% of total homicides, that is, 71% of the murders of women in the Central American nation remain in impunity. The researcher added that the departments (provinces) of Jutiapa and Zacapa, located in the east of the country, have the highest rates of femicide, as do Santa Rosa (south) and Petén (north). Dedik said that according to studies carried out, in “40 percent” of femicides “there was a complaint of violence against women” by the victims in the two years prior to their murder. The report on femicide released this Tuesday by El Cien is part of the monthly “Crime Complaints Index” in Guatemala submitted by the entity, this time based on data from the Public Prosecutor's Office (MP, Prosecutor's Office). Guatemala is one of the 20 most violent nations in the world according to the most recent reports from international organizations and during 2021 it counted a total of 4,078 murders, 16.5% more than the 3,500 reported in 2020. Of the total number of people killed in 2021 in Guatemala, 652 belonged to women. More than 60% of the homicides committed in the Central American nation are due to gunshot wounds and most remain in impunity due to the weak Guatemalan judicial system, according to experts.