Zelenski will speak on Wednesday before the Japanese Parliament

Tokyo, 22 Mar The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, will speak this Wednesday by videoconference before the Japanese Parliament, as confirmed today by this institution, in what will be another stop in the president's virtual international tour to gather support against Moscow. The Ukrainian leader will speak telematically to the House of Representatives of the Diet (Japanese Parliament) at 18:00 local time (9.00 GMT) this Wednesday, as confirmed today by the steering committee of the main Japanese legislative body, composed of 465 deputies. Zelenski will speak through a video call that will be broadcast in the conference room of the Japanese lower house, according to the said body, which also warned of possible last-minute changes depending on the situation of the war in Ukraine. His speech will take place after the Ukrainian leader plans to speak to the Italian Parliament on Tuesday, an intervention that follows what he has been doing in other countries such as Germany, the United Kingdom or the United States. Zelenski's planned speech in Japan has generated some criticism from Japanese ultra-nationalist sectors, who have criticized the Ukrainian president alluding to the bombing of the US Pearl Harbor base by the Imperial Japanese Navy during his speech before the US Congress last week. “Remember Pearl Harbor, the terrible morning of December 7, 1941, when the sky was darkened by the planes that were attacking you,” Zelenski said of the Japanese operation that led the United States to become involved in World War II. “Are you going to say 'Remember Pearl Harbor' in the Japanese Parliament as well? Is this a joke? Supporting the Ukrainian people is not the same as supporting their government,” said deputy of the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan Kazuhiro Haraguchi, via his Twitter account. The Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor was once justified by the Japanese military leadership by the economic embargo imposed on Japan by the United States and other Western powers, arguments of “national security” that are still defended today by the most conservative voices of Japanese politics and society. CHIEF ahg/asb/pi