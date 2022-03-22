Zelenski says agreement with Russia will have to be ratified in referendum

Prague, 22 Mar Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has warned that any peace agreement reached with Russia, including any territorial changes in the country, will have to be supported by the population in a referendum. “If you talk about these (territorial) changes, then the only solution will be to call a referendum. It will be the people who will resolve the question about the format of this compromise,” Zelenski said in an interview with Czech broadcaster CT24, France Télévisions and Ukraine's NSTU. In the talk, which was broadcast last night on Czech television and picked up today by different local media, Zelenski believes that an eventual meeting with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, should be preceded by a consensus in his country. This meeting, which has been speculated on for days, will be key, according to the Ukrainian head of state, to know Russia's true intentions and “what they are capable of or what they are pursuing to stop this war”. What Zelenski is sure of is that “neither history nor the State will forgive the loss of people”, nor will “future generations forgive the loss of our territory”. Always within the framework of tense negotiations with Moscow, which aspires to a recognition of its sovereignty over the Crimean peninsula, occupied since 2014, as well as the self-determination of the rebel territories of Donetsk and Lugansk, Zelensky wants to give the floor to his people. “If I had to be completely honest, then if we talk about security or changes in Ukrainian laws, this will not be solved by the President (Zelenski) alone. It will be a long process, involving both the Parliament and the Ukrainian people,” Zelenski said. “I am willing to compromise on anything, only if my people agree. Nothing different will happen. We have finally achieved unity and I do not want a division in our State in any way,” he added. CHIEF gm/as/jgb