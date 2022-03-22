Yo Soy, Perfect Duplas: How many rating points did you get in your premiere for the 10 years of broadcasting?

Yo Soy, Perfect Duplas premiered last Saturday, March 19 from the Magic Water Circuit, where the public was able to attend to enjoy the first live program and which featured the participation of the most beloved imitators of the reality show.

This season is one of the most special, as it is 10 years since the format arrived in Peru and Latina Televisión wanted to celebrate it outside the facilities of the San Felipe channel. The singing and imitation competition will be composed of duets with imitators of the same artist from two different generations, a child and an adult. These pairs will compete as a team during the season with the aim of winning the competition.

All this led to the program ranking with 7.4 rating points in Lima and 7.2 in Lima +6 cities , according to information released by Ibope Media. The day-to-day performers of the reality show will be Karen Schwarz, Nicolás Galindo and Adolfo Aguilar, who reappears on Latina screens.

It is worth mentioning that imitators who have not been seen on the show for a long time, will reappear and make a splash with their presentations in the most watched contest program.

OTHER PROGRAMS

On Saturday, March 19, viewers were also glued to the screen, granting different rating points to the programs during the course of the day.

- The Summer Blast - America TV (8.8)

- JB on ATV - ATV (7.3)

- Peru's Got Talent - Latina (8.2)

- You're in all of them - America TV (4.4)

- America News - America TV (6.4)

- The Miracles of the Rose - America TV (7.8)

- Mari Mar - ATV (4.5)

- Saturday with Andrew - Panamericana TV (0.9)

- Be surprised - Willax TV (0.6)

WHO WILL BE PART OF THE JURY?

In this special edition, the panel of the jury will be made up of Maricarmen Marín, Katia Palma, Mauri Stern and Jorge Henderson, who will be responsible for evaluating the performance of each pair.

“I was there from day one and I went back to where it all began, where talent was born, to continue making history,” said Maricarmen Marín, who returns to television after being away for a while because of motherhood.

This was the great premiere of Yo Soy, Perfect Duplas. (Photo: Capture of Latina)

ON WHICH CHANNEL CAN I WATCH THE PREMIERE OF YO SOY, PERFECT DUPLA?

The reality show is broadcast from 8:30 p.m. on Latina Televisión's signal.

- Latina: Canal 2.

- Latina by DirecTV Sports: Channel 192 (SD)

- Latina on Movistar TV: Channel 102 (SD) and Channel 802 (HD).

- Latina on Movistar TV: Channel 2 (SD) and Channel 702 (HD).

- Latina on Claro TV: Channel 2.

- Latina on Claro TV: Channel 2 (SD) and Channel 502 (HD).

- Latina por Best Cable: Canal 2.

HOW CAN I SEE I AM, PERFECT PAIRS ON THE INTERNET?

To watch the broadcast of the 10 years of Yo Soy you must go to the Latina website and follow these steps:

- Search your Latina browser.

- Click on the first search option.

- Locate within the Latina website the live TV option, which is located in the upper right margin.

- Click and watch the program live.

