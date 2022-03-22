Yatra, “excited” before the Oscars he arrives with “Two caterpillars”

Ruth E. Hernandez Beltran New York, 22 Mar (EFEUSA) .- Sebastián Yatra is “excited” at the Oscars ceremony, which is being held this Sunday and will be attending as a performer of “Dos oruguitas”, nominated for best song, although he does not want to reveal whether he will sing it at the gala. “I'm going to attend, and you'll find out about everything else,” he said in an interview with Efe, not wanting to go into details about whether he will perform at the awards ceremony, which will be held on March 27 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles (California). The usual thing at the Oscars is that in each edition, the nominated songs are performed by the same artists who sing them in the films, in this case, “Encanto”, the Disney film set in Colombia. “Dos oruguitas” was composed by Puerto Rican American actor and musician Lin-Manuel Miranda, who is running for the Oscar for the second time following his nomination for “How Far I'll Go” by “Moana” in 2017. Miranda was in charge of writing eight of the film's songs, including the popular “We Don't Talk About Bruno”, but it was decided to choose “Dos oruguitas” —in Spanish in all versions of the film—because it better represented the spirit of the film. Miranda's office also did not confirm whether he will have a participation in the Oscars with Yatra, or alone, but he assured that “there could be surprises”. “Two Caterpillars” is competing for the Oscar for Best Song with “Be Alive” (“King Richard”), “No Time to Die” (from the James Bond film of the same name), “Down to Joy” (“Belfast”) and “Somehow You Do” (“Four Good Days “). In addition to the nomination for best song, “Encanto” won nominations for best animated film and best soundtrack, for the work of the Mexican-born composer Germaine Franco. “And I was singing there, representing my Colombia, which is also on the front page of the world with this film,” said the singer happily of titles such as “Treachery” or “There is no one else”. “Encanto” “is being an absolute phenomenon both musically and visually, something that I think we all dream of but nobody expected it to reach that point,” Yatra said. After learning about the candidacies of “Encanto”, while he was with his family in his country, the singer posted a video on Instagram in which he is seen jumping for joy on furniture accompanied by the expression: “Colombia, we are nominated”. “I jumped like crazy, happy”, acknowledged Sebastián Obando (Medellín, 1994), who has premiered as a singer in the cinema with “Encanto”. With her five nominations for the Latin American Music Award, held on April 21 in Las Vegas, Nevada, Yatra doesn't hide her pride that her country's name will be heard in the Oscar nomination announcements. “Being one of the first Colombians to represent my country at the Oscars and one of the few Latinos to have been nominated, in the most important, most prestigious award because it brings together acting, music, culture, is something very spectacular,” he said. “I'm excited more than nervous,” added the performer of “Red Heels”, included in his latest album, “Dharma”, which he is promoting on his first solo tour in the United States and Canada. Another song on the album is “Érase una vez pero ya no”, the central theme of Netflix's first Spanish-language musical series, of the same title, which premiered on March 11 and which marks his acting debut. Although he had already had some contact with the world of television and film since he participated in the dubbing of “Klaus”, the animated film by Spaniard Sergio Pablos that was nominated for the Oscars in 2020. Now he will be the one at Dolby, with the aim of achieving what would be the second Oscar for a song in Spanish, after the one achieved in 2005 by Jorge Drexler with “Across the River”, from “Motorcycle Diaries”. EPHESUS rh/fix/agf (video)