Wood encesta ocho triples y Rockets dominan 115-97 a Wizards

HOUSTON (AP) — Christian Wood recorded eight three-pointers and 39 points, the highest numbers of his career, while the Houston Rockets took advantage of a late race to win a 115-97 win over the Washington Wizards on Monday.

The Rockets were losing by 23 points in the first half, but they gradually reduced that deficit before starting a 16-0 race in the last minute of the third period and in the first minutes of the fourth to take the lead.

Wood made eight of nine three-pointer attempts, connecting to the basket four times in the last episode.

Houston was up by five in the fourth quarter before scoring the next eight points, thanks to three-pointers from Wood and Alperen Sengun, to make the score 100-87 with five and a half minutes left.

Kristaps Porzingis made two free throws before the Rockets received another three-pointer from Wood.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope laid a layup for Washington before Wood scored again, recording his seventh three-pointer to extend the lead to 106-94 and cause Wizards coach Wes Unseld Jr. to call for a time out with three minutes left.

Wood added a three-point shot in Houston's next possession and thus recorded his most points in a game. He made the basket and turned to the audience after the football fell before he threw the free kick to increase Houston's lead.