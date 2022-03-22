With a hat-trick by Wilson Morelo, Santa Fe defeated Bucaramanga at Nemesio Camacho El Campín

Great match for Independiente Santa Fe, which beat Atletico Bucaramanga at the Nemesio El Campín Stadium for the 12th date of the Dimayor Betplay League. With this triumph, the 'Cardenal' painting is consolidated in the top five.

Those led by Argentina's Martín Cardetti came from thrashing Deportivo Pasto 4-2 at La Libertad Stadium, while the 'Leopardo' team did the same last day by beating Deportivo Cali in local condition.

In the first place, the game was slow to start with some inconveniences in the clothing of Bucaramanga's right-back Cristian Blanco.

Once the ball rolled in the 'Colossus of 57′, Santa Fe imposed conditions and in the first minute was very close to opening the score after a header by John Velasquez, who passed very close to Chaverra's goal.

You may be interested: Great match in Palmaseca: Deportivo Cali did not manage the 3-0 in favor and Nacional equalized it on the hour

At 15, Jhon Velásquez again disturbed the visitor's area after a pass by Yéller Góez, who controlled Juan Camilo Chaverra in two halves. Nine minutes later, the opening would come on the scoreboard thanks to a great definition with left-handed by Wilson Morelo after the assistance of Harold Gómez.

The first half would culminate in partial victory for Independiente Santa Fe who was immensely superior to its rival who had no reaction after Morelos's goal.

The 'León' came out with the same libretto for the second 45 minutes and would increase the lead at 53 minutes, with another goal of Wilson Morelo, who had a dream night, after a cross to the area of Góez to define left. Three minutes later Jhon Velásquez would hit the pole again.

The Bucaramanga discount came to 63 minutes after a rebound that Leandro Castellanos gave after Bruno Téliz's shot left by Juan Marcelín who defined with his left leg.

In the 67 minutes the final thrust would come after the third goal converted by Wilson Morelo, who added his fourth triplets with the cardinal jacket. With this triumph Santa Fe ranks fifth with 19 points, and Bucaramanga is in the thirteenth place with 15 points and less one in the goal difference.

It should be noted that with today's treble, Wilson Morelo reached 79 goals with Santa Fe beating Argentina's Omar Pérez who has 77 and equaling the record of Adolfo 'El Tren' Valencia.

On the next date, the capital's team will visit Atlético Nacional at Atanasio Girardot. For its part, the eleventh of Armando 'Piripi' Osma will receive Jaguares Córdoba at their stadium, who surpassed Unión Magdalena in Monteria.

KEEP READING: