WHO: Half a million refugees in Poland need mental health care

Geneva, 22 Mar The World Health Organization (WHO) today estimated that half a million of the 2.1 million refugees from Ukraine who have arrived in Poland need mental health care and that 30,000 of them suffer from serious mental illness, requiring a particular effort in this area and the deployment of means of providing them with psychological and psychiatric support. Refugees who continue to arrive in Poland and other neighbouring countries of Ukraine do so in conditions of great fragility, WHO representative in that country, Paloma Cuchi, said in a videoconference from Poland. "What we see most are refugees arriving at the border dehydrated, decompensated, with mental health problems, a strong emotional burden, but also cases of people with fever, pneumonia or diarrhea," he said. Upon arrival in Poland, the refugees show signs of trips that in many cases have lasted for days, in which they have been cold, have been poorly nourished and poorly hydrated, and in poor hygiene conditions. "Refugees arrive after very difficult and dangerous journeys, children have traveled for two or three days and older people have not taken their medicines for days, which can lead to complications of diabetes, hypertension and other conditions," explained the WHO representative. According to Cuchi, two-thirds of refugees arriving in Poland express their intention to stay in that country because of their proximity to Ukraine, where they hope to return as soon as the situation allows. He added that WHO is outlining scenarios that could involve "a massive number of people arriving in Poland at the same time if the situation (in Ukraine) worsens rapidly." This would mean a sudden increase in demand for essential health services and medicines, including for mothers and children, HIV, tuberculosis or patients with chronic diseases, he said.