Viral on TikTok: user eats raw bull meat and testicle to “gain muscle mass”

TikTok is the social network of the moment. Many people expose the day to day in their lives and that is the case of a tiktoker who has generated wonder and controversy on social networks. This after showing a diet not to believe, which is “rich in proteins and minerals” and which helps him maintain an enviable musculature.

The name of the tiktoker is Weam Breiche and he is 31 years old, he is a health and fitness coach in Los Angeles. In almost all his videos he shows that raw meat, has made his body gain an enviable muscle mass.

As can be seen in the image, the athlete does not show any concern in consuming raw food, but it is not only raw meat. His diet goes further, to the point of eating brains, bull testicles and more similar cuts of meat, obviously all in the raw state.

“I am a 100% carnivorous athlete with the mission of reaching the maximum weight of my physique, while relying on animal fat for energy,” he reads in his YouTube biography, where he clarifies that he is not a doctor and his way of life is not “medical advice,” he states in his videos.

In some clips it is seen that he accompanies his diet with some potato chips, orange juice, among other things, but the consumption of raw meat hogs his daily feeding.

Weam does not hesitate to make it clear that for him to eat meat without cooking is an excellent alternative, especially when he does not have time to cook, to this is added that his diet is good for health, according to his own version.

THIS IS THEIR DAILY DIET

We know you should be stunned by everything we reveal to you and that's why we'll show you what Warm's daily diet is. According to what he shows in his TikTok videos, you can see the various types of meat that he stores in his refrigerator. These range from “normal” pieces of meat, to brains and bull testicles, which he claims have a “high zinc” value.

Breakfast

Your breakfast is one of the lightest dishes in terms of raw food. Consume 6 egg yolks as an energy drink. Added to this is the activity of submerging in water with ice,

Lunch

At lunch, two veal testicles, a veal brain, lamb's liver, veal heart, veal kidney, veal bone marrow and raw butter are present and consumed raw.

Price

For dinner, consume slices of raw steak and butter, which is sometimes combined with a protein shake.

An additional fact according to Weam is that he exercises immediately after eating the raw meats and goes to the gym seven days a week. She adds ice baths three or four times a week and meditates to help keep her mental health under control.

USER REACTIONS

Users of the social network did not hesitate to react to their posts and they have been very varied. From reactions of surprise, amazement and fear for the person's health. The most frequent question is that of the bacteria that these meats could have in the raw state and which would end up being really harmful to health and cause food poisoning.

According to several specialists, raw or undercooked meat is one of the main sources of food poisoning, due to the presence of bacteria such as: Escherichia coli, salmonella or listeria.

