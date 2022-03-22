Violence in Mexico and Ukraine doubles journalist killings in 2022

Geneva, 22 Mar At least 33 journalists have died so far in 2022, a figure that is double that of the same period last year, and almost half of the deaths occurred in Mexico and Ukraine, two countries in a particularly dangerous situation, the NGO Press Emblem Campaign (PEC) warned today. The organization, which collects data globally on attacks on media professionals, said that for now nine journalists have been murdered in Mexico, mainly victims of criminal gangs operating in the country, and six in Ukraine during the coverage of the war that began on February 24. In Mexico, a country that often heads annual PEC statistics on murdered journalists, the organization reiterated its call to the authorities to strengthen protection mechanisms for these workers. Regarding Ukraine, PEC condemned the six murders, which under international law should be considered “war crimes”, and recalled that media professionals “are not combatants and should never be considered a target by the military.” The journalists killed in the Ukrainian war for now are Dilerbek Shukurovich Shakirov (killed on the third day of the war in Kherson), camera Yevhenii Sakun (Kiev) Viktor Dudar (Mikolaiv), American Brent Renaud (Irpin), Pierre Zakrzewski and Oleksandra Kurshynova (the latter two employees) by Fox News and died in Horenka, on the outskirts of the Ukrainian capital). In 2021, the NGO verified 79 murders of journalists, one of the lowest figures in the last two decades, although the numbers in recent months suggest that this figure will be surpassed in 2022. CHIEF ABC