Violence in Colima: police officers clashed against armed civilians near the center of the capital

Around 100 police officers from Colima clashed against armed civilians near the center of the state capital during the afternoon of this Monday, March 21, as the alleged hit men attacked public security elements and later barricaded themselves in a home of the entity, from which they operated their large-caliber weapons against the uniformed.

The events took place in the Barrio España in the city of Colima, where a sniper was reported to have been present by the attackers, who allegedly assaulted more than 10 police officers, one of whom was injured by gunshot wounds, and he was transferred to a hospital in the area. Sources consulted by Infobae Mexico indicated that two subjects who opened fire on security agents were arrested.

The State Secretary of Public Security (SSP) reported that, after a first attack, “The subjects fled and barricaded themselves in a building in the Placetas neighborhood, where state and federal elements carried out an operation that led to their capture.”

“The alleged aggressors were arrested in possession of various weapons; in the event an element of the Attorney General's Office (FGE) was injured, which is out of danger,” the agency reported.

It was also reported that security forces at the three levels of government implemented operations to regain control of the area in which the attack and the clashes took place, which were cordoned off for prosecution personnel to take evidence.

Shops and educational institutions ceased activities, while the people inside took refuge in their premises after the start of the confrontation between uniformed men and civilians, as heavy detonations of large calibre continued steadily for several minutes.

According to information released through social networks, the confrontation began around 6 pm at the Del Charro roundabout, located at the intersection of Rodolfo Chavez and Pino Suárez avenues, which are located a few blocks from the historic center of Colima capital.

Likewise, several citizens documented the events through videos posted on digital platforms, in which the concern of people present in areas surrounding downtown Colima was evident, who communicated with their loved ones to report on what happened; no fatalities or civilians were reported injured after the violent events.

The entity is in the midst of a wave of violence generated by clashes between organized crime groups, who dispute the territory after ruptures in organizations.

The Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel (CJNG) is carrying out an offensive against its previous allies, Los Mezcales or Colima Independent Cartel, as the first attacks against it have been constantly maintained since the execution of several of its members inside the State Prison, which happened earlier this year.

The bloodthirsty events in Colima, linked to the internal disputes of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), have left 106 homicides in five weeks. This is the highest figure in the history of the state.

On March 12, arson was reported in a home in the Albarrada neighborhood, where before a man had been seriously injured, tactical equipment, shells, armored vests and drugs were secured in the place.

Violence has also hit public security elements, as on March 19 a policeman was killed by hit men in the streets of the state capital, a fact carried out after the capture of Chaparrito, leader of the CJNG in the state.

