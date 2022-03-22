Video forecasts in Spanish at 02H00 GMT

= TOP NEWS =

War enters Kiev with shelling of shopping center and Ukraine refuses to hand over Mariupol

KIEV: A new bombardment left eight dead in a shopping mall in Kiev, the Ukrainian capital that rejected on Monday the Russian ultimatum to surrender the besieged city of Mariupol.

Ukrainian President Calls on EU to Stop All Trade with Russia

KIEV: Ukrainian President Volodymir Zelensky on Monday urged the European Union (EU) to stop all “trade” with Russia, and especially to reject its energy resources, in a video on Telegram messaging.

Bombing of a shopping center in Kiev

KIEV: At least eight people were killed in a bombing of a shopping mall in Kiev between Sunday night and early Monday, as Russian forces are trying to surround the Ukrainian capital.

EU reaches “political agreement” to double contribution in material aid to Ukraine

BRUSSELS: European Foreign Ministers reached a political agreement on Monday to contribute some $550 million, thus doubling their fund for material relief to Ukraine.

Elderly Ukrainians live refugees in Kiev metro stations

KIEV: Valentina Katkova, 77, does not know what makes her most want to cry: whether the health problems typical of her old age or the fact of living 'buried' in the Kiev metro to escape the Russian bombs.

Children in a pediatric hospital in Kiev suffer the “terrible” trauma of war

KIEV: The horrors of the war in Ukraine are reflected in the eyes of little Volodymyr, 13, lying on a bed in a pediatric hospital in Kiev after the vehicle in which he was traveling with his family was shot down.

“Leak” of ammonia in a chemical plant in Ukraine

SUMY, Ukraine: Ukrainian authorities on Monday urged residents of the northern city of Novoselytsya to take refuge after an ammonia “leak” at a nearby chemical plant, while fighting against Russian troops continues in the area.

Russia bans Facebook and Instagram for “extremism”

MOSCOW: A Moscow court on Monday banned social networks Facebook and Instagram in Russia for considering that they were engaged in “extremist” activities, Russian news agencies reported.

= OTHER CURRENT NEWS =

Opponent Cristiana Chamorro sentenced to eight years in prison in Nicaragua

MANAGUA: The journalist and former Nicaraguan presidential candidate, Cristiana Chamorro, was sentenced by a court on Monday to eight years in prison, after being found guilty of crimes attributed to her by Daniel Ortega's government.

Electoral Authority to Ask for Vote Counts for Senate in Colombia

BOGOTÁ: Harassed by allegations of alleged fraud, the head of the electoral authority in Colombia announced on Monday that he will request a count of the votes for the Senate for the elections of March 13.

López Obrador opens new Mexico City airport still with few flights

MEXICO: President Andrés Manuel López Obrador on Monday inaugurated a new airport in Mexico City, the first of his major infrastructure works, which began operations with a few flights.

The United States claims that Burma committed genocide against the Rohingya

WASHINGTON: The United States officially declared on Monday that the Rohingya have been victims of “genocide” committed by the Burmese army and claims to have proof that the intention was to “destroy” this Muslim minority in 2016 and 2017.

A plane with 132 people crashes in southwest China

CANTON, China: ENLARGEMENT: A plane belonging to China Eastern Airlines with 132 people on board crashed on Monday in southwest China, following a brutal 8,000 meter crash, a plane crash that could prove to be the deadliest in this country since 1994.

Attack on Swedish school leaves two women dead

MALMO, Sweden: Monday's attack on a high school in Malmö, in southern Sweden, left two women dead, local police announced, specifying that the suspect arrested in the afternoon is an 18-year-old student.

Supporters celebrate Bolsonaro's 67th birthday

BRASILIA: Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's 67th birthday was celebrated with cake and balloons by his supporters at the Alvorada Palace. The president addressed those present and announced new measures to encourage the production and sustainable use of biomethane.

= ECONOMY =

Inflation, the crude effect of a distant war that strikes Latin Americans

BUENOS AIRES: The oil and grain prices produced by Latin America soared due to the war in Ukraine, a situation that at first glance seems positive for the regional economy but has a reverse side: it is the return of galloping inflation, of food and fuel through the roof.

= SOCIETY =

New record on view with auction of Marilyn de Warhol's portrait by Christie's

NEW YORK: Christie's House hopes to set a new record for a 20th-century work of art with Andy Warhol's auction of a portrait of Marilyn Monroe in 1964.

