Venezuelan Villamizar scores in 2-0 from Tijuana that removes Monterrey undefeated

Tijuana (Mexico), 21 Mar Venezuelan Paola Villamizar scored a goal on Monday in the 2-0 with which Tijuana took away the undefeated champion Monterrey at the close of the twelfth matchday of the 2022 Clausura tournament of the Mexican women's football league. The South American's goal fell in the 46th minute. Villamizar took advantage of a long service, controlled the ball with his chest at the height of the half moon and at the entrance of the box he kicked right to beat the goalkeeper and put 1-0 on the scoreboard. The 2-0 was scored by Sanjuana Muñoz in 61. It was the first goal of the artillera in the competition in which he played 660 minutes; he started in seven of the nine matches he has played. In this match she was injured in the 74th minute. In her first tournament in Mexico, El Apertura 2021, Villamizar was the foreigner who scored the most goals in the league with five goals. Monterrey was the only team without defeats in the Clausura, accumulating 10 consecutive wins before this fall. Costa Rican Valeria del Campo entered the 78th minute for the monarchs. Earlier America led by Englishman Craig Harrington won 0-4 on his visit to Toluca; American Sarah Luebbert made a double, her second in a row, and scored four goals in the tournament. Icelandic Andrea Hauksdóttir made her debut with the Eagles, entered in the 80th minute. Also this Monday, the UANL Tigers overwhelmed the Lion 6-0. In the clash, the American Mia Fishel scored two goals and reached five in the contest. With the Lion, Trinidadian Victoria Swift played the 90 minutes, her partner, Panamanian Marta Cox, entered the second half and was injured at the end by a blow to the head. The day started on Sunday with Santos Laguna's 2-4 away win over San Luis, a branch of Atlético de Madrid, where Spaniard Beatriz Parra scored a goal, her fourth in the tournament; compatriot Marta Perarnau played the entire match. In Queretaro's 3-0 win over Necaxa, Colombian goalkeeper Vanessa Córdoba had an outstanding performance to keep her goal without a goal. To date 12 Monterrey continues to lead with 30 points, Tigres and Guadalajara are second and third, respectively, with 27; America is fourth and Pachuca fifth, each has 25 points. Alicia Cervantes, from Guadalajara, and Charlyn Corral, from Pachuca, march as top scorers with 11 goals, followed by nine Stephany Mayor, from Tigres; Katty Martinez, from America, has eight; the foreigner with the most goals is Nigerian Uchenna Kanu, with six. - Results of the 12th date of the 2022 Closing: Sunday 20.03: Queretaro 3-0 Necaxa and San Luis 2-4 Santos Laguna. Monday 21.03: Atlas 2-1 Juarez FC, Cruz Azul 0-2 Pachuca, Toluca 0-4 America, Guadalajara 1-0 Puebla, Tigres UANL 6-0 Leon, Mazatlan FC 0-2 Pumas UNAM and Tijuana 2-0 Monterrey. - Matches from matchday 13: Saturday 26.03: Cruz Azul-Atlas and Juarez FC-Pumas UNAM. Sunday 27.03: Monterrey-Santos Laguna, Puebla-America and San Luis-Tigres UANL. Monday 28.03: Toluca-Queretaro, Pachuca-Mazatlan FC, Leon-Guadalajara and Tijuana-Necaxa.EFEAS/RCG/GA