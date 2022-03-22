Venezuelan Leopoldo López's party accumulates 140 resignations in one month

Caracas, 22 Mar At least 140 members of the Venezuelan opposition party Voluntad Popular (VP), led by Leopoldo López, and in which Juan Guaidó has made his career, resigned their membership in the last month, after 40 more abandonments announced this Tuesday, which are added to another 100 recorded last month, February, reported the already former member of the formation David Sosa. The also president of the Federation of University Centers (FCU) of the Central University of Venezuela (UCV), who announced his resignation through Twitter, shared a letter signed by 39 other activists from the states Anzoátegui, Miranda, Portuguesa and Caracas, declaring “citizens committed to working with all the democratic factors to rescue this form of politics that delights young people”. They also pointed out that, although VP was a learning space, they cannot continue to “tolerate the systematic regime of misconduct and malpractice, which ended up becoming the day-to-day life of the party.” “Many of these faults were reported, as was the case with the massive resignation of Caracas leaders, and many others were suffered in silence in several of the country's regions,” they added. The leaders claimed to have denounced these “faults”, but the leaders of the organization “looked the other way while these injustices are being committed.” “Bad practices, wherever they happen, affect everyone and harm the organization. You can't try to rescue Venezuelan institutions, when you don't cultivate and respect the institutional mechanisms within your own organization,” they said. Likewise, they hope that this decision will serve as a reflection with which internal reform processes can be generated that “large numbers” of activists urgently demand.” On February 19, more than 100 regional leaders and militants from Caracas announced their resignation, as reported by the former coordinator of the supporters in the capital, Javier González. As González explained at the time, the decision was due to the fact that “for a long time various disrespect, ignorance and segregation were aroused among political and social leaders who for years worked despite the complicit silence of the national leadership of that organization.” “There have always been internal vices that we have struggled with. However, today we reach the point where we cannot continue to tolerate the regime of arbitrariness and malpractice that the day-to-day life of the party has become,” González said, according to the press release. VP is led by Venezuelan opponent Leopoldo López, who has been in exile in Spain since the end of October 2020. CHIEF sc/sb/laa