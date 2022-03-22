Venezuela receives credentials from ambassadors of Trinidad and Tobago and Nicaragua

Caracas, 21 Mar The Government of Venezuela received the credentials of the ambassadors of Trinidad and Tobago, Edmund Dillon, and Nicaragua, Orlando José Gómez, on Monday, at two events led by President Nicolás Maduro and Foreign Minister Felix Plasencia, respectively. The Foreign Ministry reported in a press release that it was Maduro who received the credentials of the representative of Trinidad and Tobago to Venezuela, at an event in the Sol Hall of Peru, of the presidential palace of Miraflores, in Caracas. He explained that the diplomat has been in the Caribbean country since February 4 and that he was appointed as ambassador to Venezuela on August 17, in order to maintain relations between the two countries, which date back to 1986. Prior to his appointment, Dillon “served as a military member of the Trinidad and Tobago Defense Forces; later he served as Chief of Staff (2005), was Minister of National Security (2015-2016), served as a military official for the Caribbean nation for 36 years,” the statement said. In another event, Foreign Minister Plasencia received, at the headquarters of the Foreign Ministry, the style copies of the Nicaraguan ambassador to Venezuela, Orlando José Gómez. “During this first meeting, which was attended by the Deputy Minister for Latin America, Rander Peña, the diplomats discussed the historical friendly relations between the two countries, as well as issues related to bilateral cooperation and the geopolitics of regional integration,” said the Foreign Ministry. Nicaragua's new Chief of Mission in Caracas replaces Yaosca Calderón, who held the position since April 2018, always according to the statement. Gómez holds a degree in Humanities and Social Sciences, enrolled at the Central American University (UCA) and the National Autonomous University of Nicaragua (UNAN), respectively. In addition, he has postgraduate studies in Philosophy, History and International Relations and, before arriving in Venezuela, he was his nation's ambassador to Argentina.