Venezuela reaches 5,670 deaths from covid-19 since the start of the pandemic

Caracas, 21 Mar In the last 24 hours there were two new deaths in Venezuela due to covid-19, bringing the death toll since the beginning of the pandemic to 5,670, communication minister Freddy Ñáñez reported on Monday. "Unfortunately, we reported two dead men, one aged 78 and one aged 64, for a total of 5,670 people who lost the battle against this virus. Condolences to their relatives and relatives," the minister wrote in his daily report, offered through Twitter. In addition, he reported that, during the last 24 hours, 54 new infections of covid-19 were recorded in the country, "53 by community transmission and one imported case". Regarding local cases, he explained that the list of new infections is headed by Táchira, with 23 new cases, Caracas follows with 7, Anzoátegui with 6, La Guaira with 4, Aragua with 3, Lara, Guárico, Bolívar and Mérida with 2 in each entity and Zulia and Trujillo with a new case in each state. Regarding the "imported" case, Ñáñez pointed out that it is a person from Spain who entered the country through La Guaira. Thus, Venezuela reached a total of 519,724 confirmed cases since the beginning of the pandemic, of which 2,458 are active cases and 511,596 are recovered persons, which is equivalent to 98% of infections. The official indicated that of the total number of active cases there are "1,942 patients who are asymptomatic, 172 with mild acute respiratory failure, 264 with moderate acute respiratory failure and 80 in the intensive care unit." Last Thursday, Venezuela received a sixth batch of vaccines against covid-19 consisting of "more than 4,800,000 doses" from the Covax system, which is coordinated by the World Health Organization (WHO), reported the Minister of Health, Magaly Gutiérrez, who said that her country has obtained more than 61 million doses.