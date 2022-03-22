V. Occidental prohibits abortion on the grounds of disability

CHARLESTON, West Virginia, USA (AP) — The Republican Governor of West Virginia, Jim Justice, enacted a new law that prohibits parents from seeking abortion services because they believe their child will be born with a disability.

In a tweet Monday to commemorate World Down Syndrome Day, Justice shared photos of its enactment of the “Protection and Education of Unborn Children with Disabilities Act”.

He said the law gives “deserved respect to our community with Down syndrome.”

This law prohibits people from requesting an abortion because their child will have a disability, except in the event of a medical emergency or when the fetus is not “medically viable.”

This is one of the most controversial bills passed during the 2022 legislative session. Supporters said it will help protect people with disabilities. Others say the proposal is just another tool to further limit access to abortion in West Virginia, where it is currently banned after 20 weeks of pregnancy.

During a 90-minute debate on the bill on the final day of the legislative session on March 12, Democrat Evan Hansen said the bill would not do anything substantial to help people with disabilities or their families.

“This is an attempt to use people with disabilities as accessories to an anti-abortion agenda, something that the disability community hasn't asked for, as far as I know, and that's just wrong,” Hansen said. “It creates government overreach in personal and family medical decisions.”

If a doctor breaks the law, he could be punished by the suspension or revocation of his license to practice medicine.

The law also requires doctors to submit a report to the state — without the names of the patients — for each abortion they perform, and whether “the presence or presumed presence of a disability has been detected in the unborn human being.”

The reports would include the date of the abortion and the method used, as well as confirmation that the doctor asked the patient if she decided to have an abortion because the baby might have a disability. These reports must be submitted within 15 days of each abortion.