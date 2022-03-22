US and France explore further economic and diplomatic measures against Russia

Washington, 22 Mar US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian held a telephone conversation in which they explored further economic and diplomatic measures against Russia, the US government reported Tuesday. The call, which took place on Monday, also spoke of possible additional measures to those already under way against Belarus, Moscow's main ally in its invasion of Ukraine. Blinken and Le Drian also discussed the efforts being made by NATO countries and the European Union to provide humanitarian and security aid to Ukrainians, as well as the extraordinary summit of the Atlantic Alliance to be held this week. The US Secretary of State took advantage of the call with his French counterpart to condemn the “increasingly brutal” tactics of Russian President Vladimir Putin, which continue to “kill civilians in an unjustified war and that broke out without provocation.”