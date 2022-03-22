University of Girona implements water sanitation system in the Amazon

Girona (Spain), 22 Mar The University of Girona (UdG), in northeastern Spain, has completed the second phase of a cooperation project, called AMAZO-MEM, to develop and implement a simple and sustainable water treatment system to meet water needs in the Colombian Amazon. According to the university, the LEQUIA group of researchers, with the support of the Water Campus and the Catalan Institute for Water Research, has collaborated with the National University of Colombia (UNAL) in an action involving the local population to manage water resources. In this second phase, the techniques of implementation and analysis of water quality in the field have been improved through the evaluation and comparison of pollutant removal performances of the two types of membranes studied. The results show the suitability of both, and some manuals have been prepared for their operation and maintenance, as well as explanatory videos. For the adaptation of analytical methods, the use of the Bluephage method is evaluated, a rapid test that allows determining the presence of fecal and viral indicators in water and, therefore, whether it is drinkable. The UDG professor and head of the project, Ignasi Rodríguez-Roda, has initiated contacts with the inhabitants of the communities of La Milagrosa, established in the Yahuarcaca, Tiwa, Fantasy Island, Cihtacoyd and Km.17 lakes system and, together with other researchers from the UNAL, identified the need for water based on the season of the year. It is also the most convenient type of installation to take advantage of rainwater and the established mechanisms of community management, while collecting tanks have been installed and training has been carried out in the law, use and management of drinking water for indigenous communities in the Colombian Amazon. In the next phases of the project, it is planned to monitor the treatment systems installed in the selected communities, especially with regard to their social acceptance. It is also intended to install a centralized system of greater capacity in a school and to coordinate work with other existing projects and initiatives in the area. CHIEF give/pll/cc