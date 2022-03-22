Ukrainians, second foreign community in Portugal after Brazilians

Lisbon, 22 Mar More than 18,000 applications for temporary protection for refugees from Ukraine made this community the second largest resident in Portugal, second only to Brazilians. Since the Russian war against Ukraine broke out on 24 February, 18,410 Ukrainians have asked for reception in Portugal, the Portuguese Foreigners and Borders Service (SEF) confirmed to Efe. The figure brings to more than 45,000 the number of Ukrainian citizens in a country where some 27,000 already resided and makes this community the second largest presence in Portugal, moving the British to third place. The SEF explained to Efe today that last week it had an average of 1,200 requests for protection for refugees from Ukraine per day and that it increased to 2,000 requests per day so far this week. The Portuguese Minister of Foreign Affairs, Augusto Santos Silva, recently insisted that the doors of Portugal are open to Ukrainians fleeing war and recalled that this community had more than 80,000 people in the country during the 1990s. “We are still a long way from the absorptive capacity of our society,” the minister said last week during a meeting with foreign correspondents in Lisbon, where he pointed out that there are more than 10,000 jobs available for Ukrainian refugees in different sectors. Brazilians are the first foreign community in Portugal - some 210,000 people -, followed by Ukrainians and the British - more than 42,000 -, according to official estimates. Portugal granted temporary protection to Ukrainian refugees for one year, extendable for six months and provided them with tax registration, social security, schooling for children and access to the labor market. CHIEF sea-cgg/pddp