Ukrainian children find a cozy classroom in Berlin

BERLIN (AP) — Ukrainian refugee Mariia Kerashchenko held her two children's hands tightly as she crossed with them the courtyard of a ramshackle building in Berlin, climbing stairs full of graffiti, and entering a modern, sunlit classroom.

Myroslav, her 7-year-old son, is one of 40 children who had their first day of school on Monday, just weeks after joining the millions of people who came to Europe escaping the war in Ukraine.

His daughter Zoriana, 3 years old, is too young for these classes taught by two Ukrainians who also fled to the German capital. The lessons, which are part of a voluntary initiative, will prepare children to enter the Berlin school system.

“I am thrilled to see all the help and solidarity there is here,” Kerashchenko, a 30-year-old from Vinnytsia in central Ukraine, told The Associated Press, her eyes full of tears.

“Every day I hope we can return to Ukraine, but for now it is too dangerous. So, in the meantime, it's wonderful that my son can go to school in Germany,” he added.

The classes were organized by Burcak Sevilgen and Faina Karlitski, who in just two weeks raised funds, organized the free classrooms and announced their program through the Telegram messaging app.

The children nervously grabbed their new notebooks, pencils and erasers while their new teachers welcomed them, in Ukrainian, on the third floor of an old factory. They will follow their country's curriculum and receive classes in German. The three hours of class per day will be followed by activities such as theater, painting or crafts.

Natalia Khalil, 33, from Rivne, western Ukraine, teaches third and fourth grade, while Tatjana Gubskaya, 56, will take care of the first and second grades. Gubskaya fled the country with her daughter and her 7-year-old grandson, who is in her class.

“The children are happy to have some kind of routine again and to meet other children from Ukraine. They and their mothers have been very stressed lately,” said Gubskaya, who was teaching second classes before the start of the Russian invasion on February 24.

Teachers will receive 500 euros per month as a donation until they have a work permit and can be officially hired.

Sevilgen, one of the two people behind the initiative, is a teacher in Berlin. She and her friend Karlitski, who works as a consultant, decided to do their best to help get at least part of the children back to school quickly.

“We have always had an interest in social causes and we wanted to help with this as well,” Sevilgen said, explaining why they have spent every spare minute organizing classes.

They started by raising funds and contacted the Berlin youth aid programme Arche (“ark” in German) for the sponsorship of the initiative. They received an offer from the Internet search engine Ecosia to use the empty classrooms in the Wedding neighborhood and quickly contacted Ukrainian mothers who had just arrived in the city via Telegram.

More than three million Ukrainians have fled abroad, most of them to Poland. Most of them are mothers with children, since men of military age cannot leave the country. Another six million people are displaced within Ukraine, according to the United Nations.

As of Monday, Germany had registered 225,357 Ukrainian refugees, although the actual figure is expected to be much higher as they do not need a visa to enter the country and federal authorities only register those arriving by bus or train. Those who do it by car from Ukraine are not usually part of the official lists.

Since the beginning of the war, up to 10,000 refugees arrive in the German capital every day by train, and thousands more do so by road. Many stay in shelters set up in a convention center and in a former airport, but others stay with relatives who migrated years ago and are part of a Ukrainian diaspora with 300,000 members.

The government estimates that about half of the refugees are children and adolescents who will have to go to school or kindergarten, and has created a working group to coordinate their schooling in all 16 states of the country.

Several schools in Berlin, including some private ones, have already accepted some refugees, and municipal authorities are creating up to 50 special welcome classes for them to learn the language. Authorities can draw on the experience of 2015 and 2016, when around 1 million people fled conflicts in Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan. Those minors ended up in the school system.

But until those classrooms start working, the two classrooms organized by Sevilgen and Karlitski will help ease the children's transition to their new life, teach them German and allow them to make new friends.

“A new routine and other children, that's the most important thing for them right now,” Sevilgen said. “And if we get more donations, we hope to be able to keep this project going as long as it takes for children to enter regular schools in Berlin.”