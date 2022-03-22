Two-year Treasuries face biggest loss in 38 years

(Bloomberg) Short-term Treasury bonds rushed towards their worst quarterly performance in nearly four decades after US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's restrictive comments on monetary policy revived the prospect of an extraordinary average rate hike point.

Two-year yields led a breakthrough on the US curve, rising five basis points to 2.17% at 8:06 a.m. in New York. That extends its increase from 2021 to 143 basis points. Meanwhile, money markets value a 70% probability of a 50 basis point increase when the Fed meets in May.

The fluctuations come after Powell gave light to a more restrictive stance on Monday, prompting traders to rapidly increase estimates of how aggressively the Fed will tighten monetary policy this year.

The impact extended to the gap between 5-year and 30-year yields, which narrowed further to the lowest level since 2007, a sign to some that a more restrictive policy will slow down the economy or even cause a recession. This is prompting investors to question the ability of bonds to offer protection in such a scenario.

Broad losses

More broadly, Treasury bonds are on course to record the worst quarterly losses the market has seen since at least 1973. The Bloomberg U.S. Treasury index has lost 5.55% since December 31, surpassing the 5.45% drop in early 1980, which represents the largest quarterly drop since the indicator's inception.

The tone of Powell's comments reinforced the view that monetary policy's main concern about the war in Ukraine is that it will worsen inflation and leave it more entrenched in the US economy. That such a risk seems more prominent than a slowdown in growth opens the door to a more restrictive policy at a much faster pace towards the bank's end-2023 target of 2.8% for overnight interest rates.

While price variations were strongest in the shorter-term segment of the Treasury market, which is normally most affected by tightening monetary policy, yields also increased at the longer end, including in the 10-year benchmark instrument that serves as a touchstone for the global markets, and supports the cost of indebtedness to households and businesses.

