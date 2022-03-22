Two Brazilian footballers are fired after going to a party that ended with shots

Sao Paulo, 22 Mar El Avaí, which will play again this year in the First Division of the Brazilian Championship, announced this Tuesday the termination of the contract of attackers Jô and Lourenço after attending a party that ended up shooting near the city of Florianópolis. “The institution carried out a detailed assessment of the situation of the footballers before making the decision” to dismiss them, the Santa Catarina state club explained in a brief statement. Jô and Lourenço went out on a party early Monday morning at a place in the municipality of Sao José, where a fight broke out after a man began to argue with his partner and was removed from the scene by security personnel, according to the portal “ge”. A few minutes later, a shooting started in front of the establishment. The incident left some injured and is already being investigated by the police, which ruled out the involvement of the two Avaí players in it. Despite this, the Florianópolis team chose to terminate the contract of both Jô, who was already in disputes with the club to request his freedom, and Lourenço, who was in the final stretch of his contractual relationship. “Avaí thanks the players for their services on the field and wishes them success in their careers,” the sports entity completed in the note. Avaí will return this year to play in the gold division of Brazilian football, after finishing fourth in the 2021 Brazilian Second Division Championship. CHIEF cms/mat/car