Today No Circula CDMX and Edomex for this Tuesday, March 22

This Tuesday, March 22, 2022, the Hoy No Circula program will maintain the traffic restriction for cars with plates 7 and 8 finishes, rubberized pink.

The restriction will apply from 05:00 on Tuesday and until 22:00 hours in the Metropolitan Area of the Valley of Mexico, as announced by the regulations endorsed by the Environmental Commission of the Megalopolis (CAme).

The Metropolitan Area of the Valley of Mexico includes the 16 mayors of Mexico City and in 18 conurbate municipalities of the State of Mexico (Atizapán de Zaragoza, Coacalco de Berriozábal, Cuautitlán, Cuautitlán Izcalli, Chalco, Chicoloapan, Chimalhuacán, Ecatepec de Morelos, Huixquilucan, Ixtapaluca, La Paz, Naucalpan of Juarez, Nezahualcoyotl, Nicolás Romero, Tecámac, Tlalneplantla de Baz, Tultitlan and Chalco Valley).

While cars with double zero, zero, electric and hybrid hologram will be able to drive without restriction, as established by the Environmental Commission of the Megalopolis (CAme).

Mobile sources or vehicles registered abroad or states other than Mexico City and the State of Mexico, or which do not carry the verification hologram, are limited to circulation on weekdays and every Saturday regardless of their last numeric digit, from 05:00 to 22:00 hours; and , on a morning schedule from Monday to Friday from 05:00 to 11:00.

The No Circulation Today Program does not apply to cars with disability license plates, emergency and funeral services, as well as public transportation.

Sanctions

Vehicles and drivers driving in the roads and streets of Mexico City that violate the measures provided for in this Program, shall be liable to the sanctions established in the Regulations of the Environmental Law of Mexico City on Vehicle Verification, as well as in the Metropolitan Traffic Regulations or the one that replaces it and other applicable provisions, without prejudice to the fact that they are withdrawn from circulation and sent to the vehicle warehouse, where they must remain until the corresponding fine is paid and in the case of vehicles stopped during Environmental Contingency, it will also be necessary to wait for it to end.

Suspension of the Program

The environmental authority will issue the notice suspending the application of Today No Circulation, on holidays, non-working days, mandatory rest days or in holiday seasons, taking into account that air quality does not create a risk to the health of the population, which is determine through an analysis of weather conditions, air quality monitoring and pollutant emission concentration in the Federal District or Megalopolitan Area.

Verification Schedule 2022

Both Mexico City and the State of Mexico have to check cars twice a year and the date to do so depends on the finishing of the plates and the rubberizing.

January and February: plates with 5 and 6 finishes (yellow gummed).February and March: plates with ending 7 and 8 (pink gummed).March and April: plates with 3 and 4 finishes (red gummed).April and May: plates with finishing 1 and 2 (red gummed);May and June: plates with ending 9 and 0 (blue gummed).July and August: plates with 5 and 6 finishes (yellow gummed).August and September: plates with finish 7 and 8 (pink gummed).September and October: plates with 3 and 4 finishes (red gummed).October and November: plates with finishing 1 and 2 (green gummed);November and December: plates with finishing 9 and 0 (blue gummed).

