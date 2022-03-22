Today begins reading of the sentence of Navalni who faces 13 years in prison

Moscow, 22 Mar The Lefortovo court in Moscow today begins reading a new sentence against Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalni, who is serving a two-and-a-half year prison sentence and can be punished by another 13 years in prison. Last week, the Russian prosecutor's office asked for 13 years in prison and a fine of 1.2 million rubles (about 12,000 dollars) for Navalni, for “fraud” and “offenses to the court”. Russian investigators accuse the 45-year-old opponent of having diverted, along with his collaborators, millions of rubles of donations given to his anti-corruption organization. Navalni's Anti-Corruption Fund (FBK), which fights illicit enrichment among senior Russian officials, was outlawed in the country in June 2021 when the Justice considered its activity as “extremist”. Since February 2021, Navalni, considered one of the most critical voices of the Kremlin, is serving a two-and-a-half year prison sentence for another case of “fraud” dating back to 2014. In 2020, the opponent spent several months in treatment in Germany after surviving a nerve agent poisoning, for which he held Russian President Vladimir Putin responsible. “I argue that Putin is behind the events and I have no other versions of what happened,” the opponent told the German weekly “Der Spiegel” after being discharged in Berlin. CHIEF mos/jac