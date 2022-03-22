Three arrested for police death after assault involving military personnel

Lisbon, 22 Mar Portuguese police arrested three suspects in the murder of a young officer during an altercation involving two soldiers in the early hours of Saturday, at the gates of a Lisbon nightclub. The detainees, aged between 21 and 24, are suspected of “qualified homicide and offense to physical integrity,” reported today the Judicial Police (PJ), which pointed out that before the arrests “house searches were carried out, in their cars and in the military unit.” Local media point out that the detainees are the two Navy riflemen involved in the aggression and one civilian. Fábio Guerra, a 27-year-old Public Security Police (PSP) agent, died Monday as a result of serious brain injuries sustained during the beating. The incidents occurred outside a nightlife establishment in Lisbon, when five police officers who were off duty, including Guerra, intervened to quell an altercation. The agents identified themselves but ended up being “violently assaulted” and, according to witnesses, Guerra fell to the ground and received numerous kicks, while his companions tried to defend themselves. As a result, Guerra was admitted to the hospital in a coma and three other PSP agents were treated for minor injuries. The Portuguese Navy confirmed on Monday the intervention of two riflemen in the aggression who, according to local media, argue that they acted in self-defense. The Ministers of Defense, João Gomes Cravinho, and of Internal Administration, Francisca Van Dunem, have called for a thorough investigation and a “quick clarification” of the facts. Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa hastened to express his “sadness at the loss of a life in such tragic circumstances” and stressed that Guerra “will be remembered for his dedication, courage and dedication to the service of others and public safety.” The Judicial Police continues to investigate to identify others involved in the assault. CHIEF sea/mj