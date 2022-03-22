They sentenced to life imprisonment the femicide who murdered her partner for impalement in Puerto Madryn

This Monday, the Puerto Madryn court, composed of Ivana González, Marcelo Orlando and Patricia Asaro ordered, in a divided vote, to sentence 51-year-old Daniel Cayetano de la Fuente to life imprisonment for the femicide by impalement of 55, committed in 2019.

The prosecutor in charge of the investigation into the crime that occurred on the night of October 16, 2019, María Angelica Cárcano, explained that the sentence is under article 80, paragraph 11, of the Penal Code, which provides for life imprisonment when the victim is a woman and “the act is perpetrated by a man and gender-based violence”.

It is that according to the investigators rebuilt, De la Fuente went to look for the woman from her home and they went to his home. There and after spending a few hours, he returned her to her home where she lived with her children, who noticed the difficulties of her mother, who could not even speak because of the pains, so she was taken to the hospital, where she died.

At first, the children thought that the victim was going through a crisis because of the condition of leukemia he suffered, however, when doctors noticed the internal injuries, the case took a different turn and led to a complaint, which was made by one of the daughters.

Days after the event, the director of the Andrés Isola hospital, Ariel Urbano confirmed the death in those days: “The patient was in the ward of intensive care, given the widespread picture that worsened in the last 24 hours. He had a greater requirement for drugs to contain the infection, which was not resisted by multi-organ failures, which included severe kidney problems,” the doctor described.

At the time of filing the complaint, the victim's daughter provided the investigators with a photograph of the woman from the moment before leaving her home to De la Fuente, in which she was well dressed, smiling, happy and in perfect condition.

The victim died two days after the incident as a result of what happened

And based on the information provided by the daughter, the investigators raided the defendant's house, where a kneading stick, a broomstick and other objects compatible with a 50-centimeter wound that the victim presented were kidnapped.

The investigations also hijacked bedding from the bedroom shared by the victim and the accused.

Police sources explained that the detainee has two other complaints from a former partner, who accused him of sexual violence and addictions.

However, de la Fuente was arrested and initially charged with “attempted femicide”, but as a result he was notified of the new charges of femicide or sexual abuse followed by death - both punishable by life imprisonment - as established by the prosecutors in the case, Daniel Báez and Anya Pucheta.

The prosecutor in the oral debate Cárcano, in dialogue with Telam, recalled on Monday that “the defendant changed his position throughout the investigation and first he was repentant and mortified, then said that it was a sexual game”.

