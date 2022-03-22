They release video of British minister talking to Russian impostors

London, 22 Mar Two well-known Russian impostors have released a clip in which British Defense Minister Ben Wallace is seen talking via videoconference with a fake Ukrainian prime minister, Denys Shmhal, reports on Tuesday the BBC. In the recording, which can be accessed online, the head of the United Kingdom Defence deals with the alleged Ukrainian politician via video call during a visit to Poland last Friday. Wallace himself revealed the “joke” on his Twitter account last week while the British Government has accused the Kremlin of being behind the deception. According to the BBC, those responsible for disseminating the images of the call are Russian impostors “Vovan” Kuznetsov and Alexei “Lexus” Stolyarov, who have already in the past targeted various politicians and public figures, including Boris Johnson himself when he was head of Foreign Affairs in 2018, and who were led to believe who was talking to the Armenian prime minister. Wallace reportedly connected to the call through the Microsoft Teams system and it lasted about ten minutes, after an alleged assistant at the Ukrainian embassy in London sent an email to the British Government, which in turn forwarded it to the Ministry of Defence. In the clip that captures the conversation, the fake Ukrainian politician begins by saying that his Government would like to “continue the nuclear program in order to protect” its citizens. In this regard, Wallace tells him that he must consult with his Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, and that the United Kingdom will support Ukraine as a “friend” in the choices they choose. Local media today point out that British officials are trying to get the Youtube portal, where the clip of the conversation is broadcast, to remove it from circulation. The impostor, who had placed a Ukrainian flag behind him, raised the British minister's doubts when he began to raise misleading issues. “Have you received the substance we sent?” , the false Ukrainian prime minister questioned Wallace, who replied that he did not know what he was referring to. The person who had called the minister also mentioned various names of persons who, according to the source of the Ministry of Defense, Wallace did not know. CHIEF prc/jm/jgb