They arrested the man who threatened the death of Brahian Alemán's partner: the weapons that were found in his home

In the last edition of the platense classic that matched Gymnastics against Estudiantes he had a verbal fight between Brahian Alemán and Fernando Zuqui. What seemed to be simply a clash on the playing field, had a regrettable episode on the outside that ended with the intervention of the police. A cyber fan of Pincha threatened Florencia Cossio, a couple of the Uruguayan flyer, via Instagram with dangerous messages against their partner and son.

The fan was identified under the name Gonzalo Nicolás Escaray and received a raid in which, according to police sources, a state-of-the-art 9-millimeter Glock pistol and a 32-caliber revolver were confiscated, both without documentation. On the other hand, the security forces also took a hard drive with information, a cell phone and other extra computer objects normally used to carry out this type of cyber crime.

The complaint was made last Sunday, shortly after the agonizing tie between Gimnasia and Estudiantes. “This is your people Estudiantes! Regrettable, are you messing with my son? Violent and sick of crap! These people shouldn't exist! Take care of yourself now,” said Florencia on one of her social networks exposing the user Lalo7a0 with a screenshot. He added, with a photo of the procedure he carried out with the police: “We are going backwards as a society! This is regrettable and totally reprehensible! We must never normalize and let these things go by.”

The violent messages that generated the denunciation of Florencia Cossio

The footballer's partner also published an image of the aggressor with Juan Sebastián Verón in the face of the refusals of Estudiantes fans. “Ah, aren't they your people? Look at the violent male he's hanging out with. For everyone to see his face, it's the one in red!” , Florencia continued on the internet. The strong messages that Cossio made public carry a high degree of threat. “We are going to kill you and your husband, we already know what school your son goes to. Take care”, was one of the writings that brought to justice.

The operation was carried out on 73rd Street between 6 and 7 in the town of Villa Elvira. The authorities found the home of the perpetrator of the threats and proceeded to arrest the accused and brought him to justice in La Plata. According to police sources, the case was initiated for alleged “qualified threats and possession of firearms” and the investigation would begin this Tuesday at prosecutor's office number 5.

The photo of the aggressor with Juan Sebastián Verón

Cossio notified on his social networks when he made the complaint

KEEP READING: