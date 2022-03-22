The woman arrested for the murder of Aramburu presented to the judge

Paris, 22 Mar The woman arrested for her alleged involvement in the murder in Paris in the early hours of Saturday to Sunday of former Argentine rugby international Federico Martín Aramburu is due to appear before an investigating judge on Tuesday for her possible indictment. The Paris Prosecutor's Office informed Efe that the woman's arrest was formally ended last night and she is scheduled to appear before the investigator, which should result in the opening of a judicial investigation. According to the elements leaked from police inquiries to the press, on the basis of images captured by video surveillance cameras in shops near the crime scene, the 24-year-old girl was the driver of the car in which two men suspected of shooting at the former athlete fled. These images have also made it possible to identify the one who was fatally shot at Aramburu in a central street in the 6th district of the French capital. This is Loïk Le Priol, a well-known far-right former member of the so-called Union Defence Group (GUD), dissolved in 2017, which law enforcement is actively seeking. The 42-year-old former rugby player, who played for three French teams between 2004 and 2010 and lived in the French Basque Country, had traveled to Paris to watch Saturday's match of the Six Nations tournament between France and England at the Stade de France in Saint Denis, just outside Paris. In the early morning, after being involved in an altercation on the terrace of a bar, he was attacked by the group he had fought with when he returned to his hotel with his friend, former partner and partner Shaun Hegarty. A car stopped at the height of the two men and left it two individuals who shot them. Aramburu was shot and died on the spot, while his friend was unscathed. CHIEF ac/mj