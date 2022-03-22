The War on Inflation and the Real Speculators

En la imagen, el presidente de Argentina, Alberto Fernández. EFE/ Alberto Valdes/Archivo

On Tuesday, March 15, President Alberto Fernández, who took office more than 830 days ago, announced that a “war against inflation” would begin at the end of the week.

The President's statements almost overlapped with Imec's disclosure of February's inflation data. Prices in the second month of the year rose 4.7% (74.5% annualized) and the food and beverage pool rose 7.5% (138.2% if this figure is annualized).

Three days later, the long-awaited announcement came. In a recorded message, and almost as if it were a national channel, Fernández explained what the so-called war would be about.

The evolution of IPC

Next, we will analyze some of the speech in detail, but in short we can say that we are witnessing a huge waste, not only of time, but of the presidential image itself. Nor should their own have understood what the strategy was.

Let's first recognize the good. The President said that the agreement with the IMF, which requires the government to comply with the reduction of the deficit, the monetary issue and raise the interest rate, “allows us to begin to sort the core macroeconomic variables in the fight against inflation.” It is good that you admit it, inflation is a monetary phenomenon with fiscal origin. Point.

Another true point of Fernández's sayings is that the global context, while not explaining Argentina's unbridled inflation levels, contributes to hindering their reduction. 7.5% of food has to do with internal factors, but it is also affected by a commodity boom, driven by global inflation and the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Now the same president who argues that some prices rise because of the war, then does not hesitate to attack “speculators and greedy”. But what is it like? Is it the fault of the war or is it the fault of the revived? If merchants can do what they want with prices: why did they wait for the war to raise the wheat? The theory has feet of clay.

On the other hand, the same president who claims that numerous “packages, plans, big announcements” have been seen to fail and that “we have been with double-digit inflation for ten consecutive years” then announces his most original measure against this problem: a wheat trust. That is, a fund of money that will be used to buy wheat at market prices and sell it at discounted prices.

I don't know if we can measure the little sense of the measure: inflation, a macroeconomic phenomenon that has been - in the president's words - for 10 years in Argentina, is going to be fought by selling wheat (a product of the economy) at auction prices against losses of public funds.

According to economist Milagros Gismondi, since wheat “weighs 13% in the price of bread, the 40% increase in wheat would mean +5% in bread”, and since “bakery products weigh 4% in the CPI, the whole move “saves” 0.2% inflation”.

Why did the president waste minutes of his time and that of his listeners announcing a measure that - irrespective of its effectiveness or not - could have been announced by a third-line official? Politically it is not understood. Not economically, either.

It is not a question of having cheaper wheat, but about the fact that the country for the first time in decades has a horizon of lower inflation.

As if that were not enough, if the measure did not work, the president instructed his “ministers” to apply “all the tools of the state to set” prices. It even threatened to apply the “supply law if necessary”.

Economy Minister Martín Guzman (REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian)

Note the contradiction, if the low prices ordered by presidential decree are followed by a shortage of products, then the supply law (which has been failing since 1974, when it was sanctioned), will seek to increase the quantities produced.

Now, if it were so easy: why doesn't the Government declare everything free, with controls that bring prices to zero, and then with the law of supply it imposes that all quantities be infinite? Jauja is possible, only if there is political will and we “sit at a table”.

To conclude, the president argues that “our battle today is against speculators. Against the greedy.” However, since speculation can be applied to any human action that seeks a benefit, we would have to agree again with the president. The difference, however, is that Argentine politicians, from Kirchner to Fernández, have speculated most strongly, as they brought public spending from 20% of GDP to 40%, without also increasing the tax burden.

This action was pure speculation and political greed, because what is sought is to buy votes and redistribute income in order to remain in power. The problem is that this deficit spending was increasingly financed by the monetary issuance of the Central Bank.

Inflation, then, is the fault of speculators and greedy. But Peronist politicians should be at the top of that list. They increased spending and deficits, then monetary issuance, and destroyed the currency “to the detriment of Argentine society.”

Friday's declaration of “war on inflation” took 1,948 words. Words that could have been directly saved. To paraphrase the popular saying, “sometimes it is better to be silent and uninformed, than to speak up and confirm it.”