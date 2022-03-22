The shopping center that makes Ukrainian refugees in the midst of a pandemic

(correct the data) Imane Rachidi Korczowa (Poland), 22 Mar It is not a cozy place, without ventilation in times of pandemic, it smells of a journey of several days fleeing the war and there is despair at having lost everything. Ukrainian refugees rest on folding beds and in the background still hang signs of Inditex shops offering garments in this shopping center near the Polish city of Korczowa. At the main gate of Salon Kiev, a reception center a few minutes from the Ukrainian border, there is a stop for buses that make several trips daily from the Korczowa border crossing, where they pick up newly arrived refugees. They are mainly women and children. The old people walk down the steps of the bus at a slow pace, some leaning on a cane, and on his face can be seen the wrinkles of the passage of age, the dark circles of the exhaustion of the trip, and the terror of the war that has swept their country since February 24, when Vladimir Putin's forces invaded Ukraine. The trunk of the bus is full of bags and suitcases that hold the few belongings that they have been able to put in fast and running. More than 3.1 million people have already left Ukraine, nearly 2 million have crossed the border into Poland, according to UNICEF. As you walk through the doors of this center, the hundreds of folding beds unfolded online through corridors and shops, with blankets and pillows lying on the mats, impact. The young people are lying down writing on their mobile phones, the adults are looking sadly around them and the elderly are asleep, knowing far from the bombs that made them leave their homes. Around it, the posters of shops such as Zara or Massimo Dutti still hang because before it became the Kiev Hall, it was the Centrum Handlu Korczowa Dolina. Women who have to breastfeed their newborns have a separate space, with a guard at the door that prevents access to other refugees who do not meet the profile. The absence of privacy is evidenced by observing inside through the windows. Although they are crowded in precarious conditions, Polish volunteers and soldiers try to make this inhospitable place more welcoming: they give them hot drinks and food; they offer cosmetics, hygiene products, diapers, baby milk and strollers; they give plush toys to the little ones; and they offer individualized information and guidance to those who are looking for a new destination. Some stores have become makeshift health centers, with volunteer doctors offering care to those who arrive tired, injured, or in urgent need of medical treatment for chronic diseases. SARS-CoV-2 also finds its place in the Kiev Hall: Polish authorities offer newcomers vaccines against COVID-19, but not everyone is willing to receive one. The volunteers, who have written on their vests the languages they can speak, shake hands with them as a warm gesture of welcome and few wear masks, or keep their distance. The lack of showers, hygiene, ventilation and measures augur the worst, and the World Health Organization (WHO) has just warned that “the pandemic is far from over”. Many Ukrainians are not vaccinated, or have received a dose not recognized by the European Union, according to the Polish authorities, who fear a new wave of infections in humanitarian centers along the border. There is not enough room for isolation or interpersonal distance. In one of the corridors, a booth has been set up with free mobile phone cards that allow refugees to connect immediately with the family still in Ukraine, whether they are men sent to the front or close to them who have chosen to stay at home. The little ones find more accommodation in a small game room, with a screen that broadcasts cartoons, a speaker on which children's music plays, some chairs and tables of their size to sit and paint, and several boxes full of toys in which a child takes out a van and several stuffed animals, ignoring what surrounds them. At the exit door of the mall, cardboard boxes are piled up: some empty, others with mountains of clothes donated throughout Europe. Refugees search among the garments for pieces that wrap them up from the cold that is still in Poland in the middle of March, which does not facilitate the drama of knowing themselves far from home and without a return date. CHIEF go/cat/pi (photo) (video)