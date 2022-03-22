The resurgence of a Nairo Quintana who wants the podium in the Volta

L'Escala (Girona), 22 Mar Colombian cyclist Nairo Quintana has not experienced his best moment in terms of results in recent times, staying far from the brilliance he showed between 2014 and 2017, when he won the Vuelta a España (2016), the Giro d'Italia (2014), the Tyrreno-Adriatic (2015 and 2017) and the Volta a Catalunya ( 2016), in which in this edition he intends to return to the podium. “The goal is to look for the podium and try to win some stage,” said team cyclist Arkéa Samsic, who finished fourteenth in the Volta general last year. But this start of the season, in which he won the Tour de Provence and the Tour of the Alpes-Maritimes and the Var, in addition to finishing fifth overall in Paris-Nice, gave him enthusiasm. Winter preparation, according to the athlete from Cómbita, has been the key. “We got off to a good start and we are motivated because we worked very well during the winter. At the end of last year we did a great job. Now it shows,” Quintana assured in statements to the media present in the Volta before getting on the bike. The confirmation of his good moment was fifth overall in the recent Paris-Nice. “It was quite fast, but we hope I recovered well to be in good condition in the Volta,” said the cyclist, already thinking about the two high mountain stages that will surely decide the top positions of the Catalan race. On Wednesday, the first final will arrive in La Molina (Girona) and on Thursday the second, arriving in Boí Taüll (Lleida): “For me it is better that there is no time trial (unlike the previous edition). We have focused on the mountains and good teamwork. They are two very difficult mountain stages, but nice for me.” The forecast is that bad weather will continue to accompany the Volta squad after the first two stages, in which wind, rain and cold have been protagonists. “We have to protect ourselves very well from the cold because we know that there is a fairly intense storm. We have to take care of that part to be very well among the favorites,” warned a smiling Nairo. The routes of the two mountain stages of this Volta are not unknown to the Colombian. Recently, he inspected with his team the climb to La Molina. “We have seen some port and there are two or three that I already knew,” he revealed. In fact, they are quite close to his new place of residence, Andorra, where Nairo feels good. “It's an area that I've always liked a lot, a mountain area with a culture very similar to ours (the Colombian one),” explained the 32-year-old cyclist, who for this season has his sights set on the Tour de France and the Tour of Spain. “I will probably participate in both,” Nairo announced. “We are looking forward to them, we have a great team and this year in general we have started very well. We are motivated for the big laps and we want to do very well,” he added. Among the squires of Arkéa Samsic, a team that has been created in this Volta to help its leader of ranks, Nairo Quintana, are two other Colombians, Miguel Eduardo Flórez and Winner Anacona. CHIEF 1011955 sej/vmc/ea