The president of the EP considers the trial of Navalni “a mockery of justice”

Brussels, 22 Mar The President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, said on Tuesday she was "dismayed" at the "false trial" in which Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalni, who received the Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Conscience from the European Chamber in December, has been found guilty of fraud, which he considered a "mockery" to justice". "Dismayed by the news that Sakharov laureate Alexei Navalni has been found guilty in a false retrial. This is a mockery of justice. We call for his immediate release. We are with him and with all the Russians who oppose corruption, despotism and war," Metsola wrote on Twitter. Navalni was convicted on Tuesday of large-scale fraud, a crime for which the prosecution seeks a sentence of 13 years in prison and a fine of 1.2 million rubles (about 12,000 dollars). Russian investigators accuse the 45-year-old opponent of having diverted, along with his collaborators, several million rubles of donations given to his anti-corruption organization. Since February 2021, Navalni, considered one of the most critical voices of the Kremlin, is serving two and a half years in prison for another case of alleged fraud dating back to 2014; this prevented him from coming to Strasbourg, France, in December 2021 to collect the Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Conscience, which his daughter accepted instead. In 2020, the opponent spent several months in treatment in Germany after surviving a nerve agent poisoning, for which he held Russian President Vladimir Putin responsible.