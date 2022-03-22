The INE proceeded against Gabriel Quadri for political violence based on gender

The Complaints and Complaints Commission of the National Electoral Institute (INE) issued precautionary measures against Gabriel Quadri, federal deputy for the National Action Party (PAN), for issuing messages that fostered gender-based political violence against a female legislator from Morena.

The electoral authority reported on Monday, March 21, that the secretary of the Commission on Climate Change and Sustainability made four posts on his official Twitter account in which the effect is possibly “restricting or affecting the rights of identified or identifiable persons to the extent that they allude to a Federal Deputy”.

“It was considered that the messages have, in appearance of good law, content that the Chamber (Superior of the TEPJF) determined as a suspicious category, since it disqualifies, invisibilizes and devalues trans women and seeks to generate a harmful image in the social collective, a message that affects not only the complainant, but also the entire women's collective”, can be read in the statement issued by the INE.

Morena's trans deputies have maintained an agenda of criticism of Gabriel Quadri (Photos: Twitter @JerOnymus//FB/Gabriel Quadri)

Consequently, the institute in charge of Lorenzo Córdova ordered Gabriel Quadri to “refrain from publishing or issuing identical or similar pronouncements” during the special sanctioning procedure.

According to information provided by the same decentralized body, the projects were approved by unanimous votes of Councillor Claudia Zavala and Councillor Ciro Murayama, as well as Councillor Adriana Favela, president of the Complaints and Complaints Commission.

The controversy unleashed by Quadri de la Torre began earlier this year, when, through social networks, she began to publish messages with a probable negative connotation to the gender ideology promoted by Moreno Nacional Regeneration (Morena) in Mexico, so that women deputies self-perceived as women in San Lazaro condemned the panista's tweets.

Gabriel Ricardo Quadri de la Torre during the debate between candidates for president of Mexico in 2012 (Photo: Twitter/@EChairoleon)

For example, in one of his publications, the graduate of Universidad Iberoamericana (UI) referred to trans women as “men dressed as women”, sparking multiple criticism from the LGBTI+ community, human rights defenders and other sectors of the population.

Consequently, María Clemente García, the first transsexual federal deputy for Morena, demanded impeachment of Gabriel Quadri for her messages of alleged transphobia, since through her publications she promotes hate speech against trans women.

(Photo: Twitter)

In addition, in February, MP Salma Luevano, accompanied by a contingent of trans women, demanded the lawlessness of Gabriel Quadri for promoting hate speech against a particular sector of the LGBTI+ community. The protesters said that if the PAN wants to be consistent with its democratic and rights-promoting discourse, it must support the lawlessness of its legislator. “It is not only a shame for you, but for everyone, everyone and everyone Mexicans.”

Finally, Luévano Luna proceeded to the TEPJF to point out the panist of political gender violence when his rights were violated by the disqualifications implicit in Quadri's publications, so far, the Mexican electoral authorities have given rise to the remark of the deputy of Regeneration Nacional.

